Gardai investigating unusual assault in Naas
Appeal for information
Naas Garda Station
Naas gardaí are investigating an alleged 'unusual' assault that took place in the town last weekend.
On Saturday night, September 1 at around 9pm at Basin Street a man was getting into a taxi when he was punched in the face.
The culprit apologised to the victim and walked him back to his friends.
He then got into a taxi with his girlfriend.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas gardaí on 045 884 300.
