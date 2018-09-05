Dry and sunny today for Co. Kildare before a change arrives

It will be dry in the east and south for much of the day with some sunshine. Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will develop in the west and north this morning and will slowly spread southeastwards but many parts of the south and east will hold dry until evening time, says Met Eireann, with temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees in light or moderate west to northwest breezes.

It will become largely dry early tonight. However, rain will spread from the west to most parts later in the night. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in the north and east and between 10 and 13 degrees in the west and south. There will be light westerly breezes.