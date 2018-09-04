Overcrowding eases at Naas Hospital

There has been a drop in overcrowding levels at Naas Hospital.

A dozen patients have been admitted through the accident and emergency department without a bed being immediately available today.

This is ten less than yesterday, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation

The most overcrowded hospital in the eastern region is Dublin’s Mater Hospital.

At Portlaoise Hospital there are 2 patients on trolleys while the figure for Tullamore is thirty.