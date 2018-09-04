Musical charity event for Moat Theatre Naas

A tribute to the great American musicals will be hosted at the Moat Theatre Naas next week (Thurs. Sept. 13 to Sat. Sept. 15).

Billed as Some Enchanted Evening, it features Dave Maguire (tenor) and is produced by Naas' own Mona Conroy with Owen C Lynch (musical director and Deirdre Browne (choreography).

It is fundraiser for the Le Chéile unit in Athy hospital, Friends of Naas Hospital, Past Times community choir and the Moat Club. Selections from a range of musicals will be performed.

Admission is €18 and booking can be done via the Moat theatre (883030).