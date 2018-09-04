Another dry and sometimes sunny day in Co. Kildare

It will be a mostly dry and bright day with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. The cloud will be thickest across the western half of the country and there is the chance of a few light showers here. Elsewhere a lot of dry weather, says Met Eireann. The top temperatures will range from 14 to 19 degrees, warmest in the south and east. Winds mostly light, north to northwest in direction.

There is a chance of a little patchy rain across Ulster and north Connacht overnight but dry elsewhere with a mix of cloud and clear spells. A few mist patches will form overnight under light northwest or variable breezes. Minimum temperatures of 4 to 9 degrees.