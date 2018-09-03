Youth arrested in Kildare housing estate over the weekend

A youth was arrested during an incident in a Kildare housing estate over the weekend.

It is believed gardaí attended a scene in the Glen Easton area on Friday evening, August 31.

Gardaí confirmed to the Leader a youth was arrested for public order offences and brought to Leixlip Garda Station, where he was later released.

According to Dublin Live, it is believed up to 100 youths attended an apparent house party in the area.