More train services for commuters in Sallins and Hazelhatch

Additional off peak train services through the Phoenix Park Tunnel are scheduled to start on December 10, according to the National Transport Authority. And additional weekend services will follow in early 2019 as additional driver resources become available. Both developments will benefit people using stations at Sallins and Hazelhatch (Celbridge).

Kildare North Labour General Election Candidate Emmet Stagg stated that he was pleased that Iarnrod Eireann were providing additional off peak services to Connolly, Tara Street, Pearse and Grand Canal Dock from Hazelhatch and Sallins and vice versa.