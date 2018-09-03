The sun returns to Co. Kildare today

Today will be dry today with good sunny spells. Feeling cooler and fresher than in recent days with top temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees centigrade in light to moderate north or northwest breezes.

It will be dry and clear in most areas overnight. Cloud will thicken in Atlantic coastal areas later with patches of mist and drizzle possible here. A chilly night for early September with lowest temperatures ranging 3 to 7 degrees in mostly light northerly breezes.