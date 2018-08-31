Kildare apartment block rise refusal in Leixlip appealed to Bord Pleanala

An appeal has been made against the decision of Kildare County Council to refuse planning permission for an extra block on an apartment development in Leixlip.

On August 24, Kilcross Properties Limited, run by the McKenna, have appealed the decision (18/663) by Kildare County Council to refuse an extra floor at The Mews, Westfield, Green Lane.

The Council refused permission on July 27 on height grounds and because the proposed apartments would overshadow other mainly two storey houses in the area.

Initially there was a three storey plan but a fourth was added and Kilcross sought a fifth.

SEE ALSO: New Celbridge traffic plan for Liffey bridge proposed

There were numerous objections to the application on the initial Council file.

Kildare North TD’s Bernard Durkan, Catherine Murphy and James Lawless objected to the application at the time.

Cllrs Ide Cussen, Tim Durkan and Anthony Larkin also opposed the initial application as did Louisa Valley Residents Association and Glen Easton Residents Association.

Cllr Larkin told the Council initially it was “reckless” for a developer to seek another floor when people had paid for units or had put deposits down.

Nine other individuals also rejected the plan.

Objectors said they understood the need for housing but rejected the proposal on height grounds.

Ed Vaughan, for Glen Easton Residents Association, said that four and five storey apartments should not be allowed in the area, which is largely two storey, but be part of a city development with proper public transport.

Kildare County Council planners recommend refusal and the Council did refuse the application.

Kilcross has appealed.