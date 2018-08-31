Russborough House to host art car boot fair

The traditional car boot sale will meet the art world fair in a new event at Russborough House on Sunday, September 9.

The very best of Ireland’s contemporary artists will sell affordable artworks and collectibles, or do performative activities, such as portrait sketches at a fraction of the cost of their main art practice.

Participating artists include Vera Klute ARHA, Alan Phelan, Sarah Walker, Bennie Reilly, Gabhann Dunne, PJ Lynch, Gillian Lawler, Blaise Smith RHA, Joe Dunne RHA, Helen Blake and many more.

Small original works by these artists fetch hundreds or thousands of euro but at this art fair, budding collectors can buy something fun and affordable made just for this event or at the event.

Get in early to have your portrait sketched by Children’s Laureate PJ Lynch, Hennessy Portrait award winner Vera Klute or Women on Walls portraitist, Blaise Smith. The National Print Museum will be there with their outreach van customising prints and running workshops.

Each artist will design a ‘boot’h’ exhibition, an installation or experience from the boot of their car – with a cash prize for the best display.

The Art Car Boot Fair will take place on the Carriage Sweep at the front of Russborough House in Blessington. Russborough has a long association with fine art in Ireland and is home to the extensive Beit collection of art and antiques, as well as donated collections to the Milltown and Beit wings of The National Gallery

Examples of artists exhibiting include Hennessy Portrait Prize winner Vera Klute who has a well-known practice in painting and sculpture. In her spare time, she has been making and firing porcelain teacups and saucers. Beautifully decorated in her signature style, these exclusive collectibles will make up her stall on the day and she will also be available for a limited number of portrait sketches drawn from life.

Blaise Smith RHA is a well-known painter who once worked in the Computer Science Department in Trinity. He has a fascination with computers and has been experimenting for the last few months with a drawing bot that produces one-off drawings in a variety of media. For fun, he has also designed and manufactured a small edition of Artist’s Clocks to sell on the day.

The event is sponsored by Nissan and runs from 11am to 4pm. Tickets are €10 and can be purchased in advance from eventbrite.ie.