Kildare lollipop lady marks 50th birthday and 25 years of service

It’s a year of milestones for Castledermot school traffic warden Jennifer McDonald.

The Lollipop Lady celebrates her 50th birthday today, and Kildare County Council Road Safety Officer Declan Keogh paid her a visit on the crossing this morning to mark the special anniversary.

Jennifer has been crossing students in Castledermot for almost 25 years and is looking forward to big celebrations this weekend to mark her birthday.