New road linking Kildare County Council offices and Ring Road is opened in Naas

The official opening of the final section of the Devoy Road in Naas took place this morning, August 31.

The new road links outside the Kildare County Council offices to the roundabout at Naas West, the Ring Road at Chadwicks.

A new estate, Elsmore, is currently under development and the new road will connect the estate to the Devoy Quarter where the Osprey is.

Mayor of Naas, Billy Hillis, said it is one of the most significant things that have happened in the town in a long time.

“You’ve got kids that can ride bikes and walk to school here safely, and as well as that anybody coming out of the Council now they need to go south, they can do that now without having to go all the way through to a traffic light that sometimes doesn’t even work”, Billy told the Leader.

“The tailbacks at the end of this road are horrendous, and the staff can now come in from the south and they won’t even know what Naas looks like”, he added.

Billy said it will ease the traffic hugely, especially with the new housing massive housing estate going in.

Billy added that this road has been in the pipeline since the last Naas Development Plan.

“Poeple are saying ‘Naas might get over-developed’, Naas won’t get over-developed when you do things like this”, Billy concluded.