Twelve months jail for man with 168 previous convictions who caused damage and took property at Kildare housing estate

A man who committed a number of offences at a housing estate in Ardclough has been jailed for a total of twelve months after the court was told he had 168 previous convictions.

At Naas District Court today, August 30, David Brown (41), of 30 Lindisfarne Grove, Clondalkin, pleaded guilty to four offences on August 2, 2017.

One was criminal damage to a car ignition and a second was causing €900 worth of damage to a vehicular access keypad at one house in Lishandra Manor, Ardclough. He also pleaded to taking a jacket from that house.

At a second house, Mr Brown caused damage to a €150 lawnmower.

Judge Miriam Walsh was told that, on August 22 last, Mr Brown had been jailed for other unrelated offences at Cloverhill Courthouse and he was due for release, at the earliest, on January 5, 2019.

Sarah Connolly BL, representing Mr Brown, said the 41-year-old apologised to the house owners at Lishandra Manor.

He had tried to get treatment for a drug problem after progressing to heroin at the age of 18.

Judge Walsh imposed a total of 12 months to be served following on from the sentence imposed on August 22.