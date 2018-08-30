Man Gardai believe intended to sell drugs at Electric Picnic refused bail by Kildare court

A man, who Gardai said was intending to sell illegal drugs at this weekend’s Electric Picnic Festival, was refused bail at Naas District Court today.

The man, who is not being named due to reporting restrictions, was arrested at an address in County Laois.

Garda Paul Scanlon told the Court that the man was arrested after a Garda search of a house and he admitted ownership of 1.9kg of cannabis with an estimated street value of €11,400.

He is charged with the sale and supply of illegal drugs.

The man, who is in his twenties, applied for bail via solicitor, Declan Breen, but Gardai objected to it.

Garda Scanlon told Judge Miriam Walsh that they were objecting to bail on a number of grounds.

One was the nature and seriousness of the alleged offence. A second was the strength of evidence against the man.

Gardai believe that the man intended to sell the drugs at Electric Picnic.

The man’s father said, on oath, that he would see to it that the man obeyed any curfew imposed by the Court, including staying away from Electric Picnic.

He also told how his son was getting treatment for cancer.

It was confirmed to Mr Breen that the man had been arrested at 7.55am this morning and had been interviewed at 9am.

Questioned by Mr Breen, Garda Scanlon agreed that no tick list or paraphernalia associated with illegal drugs had been found during the search.

Mr Breen said that if bail was granted his client would observe a 9pm to 8am curfew at his home.

Judge Walsh refused bail.

She remanded the man in custody in Cloverhill until September 6.