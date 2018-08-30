Kildare home broken into while owners were away on holidays

Gardaí are investigating a robbery that took place in Leixlip while the homeowners were away on holidays.

On Monday last August 27, a home in the Confey area was targeted between 6 and 7pm.

A glass door at the rear of the house was smashed open. The alarm was activated and the neighbours discovered it had been broken into.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí on 01 666 7800.