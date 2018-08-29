Survey indicates adult education success in Kildare

A survey into lifelong adult education suggests that opportunities for continuing life long education are relatively good in the Mideast countries of Kildare, Meath and Wicklow, possibly better than in other regions.

The detailed survey, Adult Education Survey 2017, published by the Central Stations Office (August 29) which included interviewing 178 people in the region suggests that there are good opportunities here.

The survey found that when asked about difficulties met in continuing education, just 3.1% of people in the Mideast said that it was down to “no suitable training or education activity available.” (See Table 5C). Fewer gave this as a reason in the Mideast than anywhere else. On average it was 6.8% but it 13.5% in the Midlands and 5.9% in Dublin.

The Mid east also did well in that there was a relatively low proportion of people (19.9% compared to 28.8% for the State as a whole) who found that “training conflicted with their work schedule or was organised at an inconvenient time.”

Overall the survey found that participation in formal education among adults in Ireland (8.6%) was higher than the EU-28 average of 5.8% and Ireland ranked 7th among the 28 countries.

Participation in non-formal education among adults in Ireland (49.7%) was higher than the EU-28 average of 42.6% and Ireland ranked 7th among the 28 countries.

Over half of adults (53.9%) reported participating in lifelong learning (formal and/or non-formal education).

The Central Statistics Office said its main purpose is to produce reliable participation rates in further education for the adult population and information on the difficulties experienced in accessing education.