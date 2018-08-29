Gardai appeal for information on white van and red hatchback following incident in Castledermot

Gardaí are appealing for information on a white van and a red hatchback following an incident in Castledermot last week.

At around 1pm last Friday August 24, in the Levitstown area close to the National school, a person was standing on the side of the road when a white van pulled over and started talking to them.

The driver was described as a male in his 60’s.

A couple in a red hatchback driving behind the white van stopped and gave assistance to the person on the side of the road, who was waiting on a lift.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with information to come forward.