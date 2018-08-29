Kildare man allowed son back into home against court order, judge hears

A Kildare man who was granted an interim barring order against his son at Naas District Court over a week ago has been refused a full barring order in a family law hearing after he told the court that he had allowed his son, who is in his 40s, back into the family after the interim order was given.

Last week the man told the court his son had beaten him with a belt.

He told Judge Miriam Walsh that his son has been a long-term drug addict and has spent time in jail.

The case was a family law application and the parties cannot be identified.

The man said on August 16 that he was assaulted by his son, who is in his 40s.

The assault occurred on Tuesday, August 14, when he went to speak to his son in his bedroom. His son retaliated with his belt.

Judge Walsh granted the interim barring order and adjourned the case to August 23 for a full hearing, giving the chance to the man’s son to have his case heard.

When the matter came before Judge Walsh again on August 23, the father was present but his son, against whom the interim barring order was made, was not present.

The father said he had been concerned about his son being out of the house one night and allowed him back in after the court granted the interim barring order the previous week.

Seriousness

Judge Walsh said that she granted the interim barring order and she was very clear the man’s son not be allowed back into the house because of the seriousness of the son’s action.

She told the father he had abused the court’s position.

She refused the barring order application.