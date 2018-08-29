Gardaí investigating 'unprovoked’ assault in Sallins

Gardaí in Naas are appealing for witnesses to an ‘unprovoked’ assault that took place in Sallins.

On Saturday last August 25, a male was out drinking in a pub on the canal bank.

He left to have a cigarette at 12:51am, when was assaulted and knocked to the ground.

The victim banged his head and was brought to hospital.

Anyone with information can call Naas gardaí on 045 884 300.

Gardaí say the injured party is making a good recovery.