Plans for 64 new homes in Kildare town

Plans for a number of new homes have been submitted to Kildare County Council.

Soreze Developments wants to build 64 new houses at Loughlion, Kildare Town. Plans propose a new vehicular and pedestrian entrance on to the Monasterevin Road.

The 64 homes include; four no. 4 bed dual aspect detached 2 storey house type, two no. 5 bed detached 3 storey (converted attic), seven no. 5 bed semi-detached 3 storey (converted attic), three no. 5 bed dual aspect semi-detached 3 storey (converted attic), four no. 4 bed semi-detached 3 storey (converted attic), two no. 4 bed detached 2 storey house, eight no. 4 bed Semi-detached 2 storey house types, eight no. 3 bed semi-detached 2 storey, two no. 2 bed semi-detached 2 storey house, sixteen no. 3 bed terraced 2 storey, eight no. 2 bed terraced 2 storey houses.

Plans include a foul holding tank and pumping station for the development and C) All associated site development works to include roads, paths, car parking, service connections, boundary treatment, landscaping etc.

Submissions are sought by September 27.

SEE ALSO: New chapter ahead as Duck & Cup cafe gets ready to close in Naas

SEE ALSO: Newbridge's Dunnes Stores multi-million euro revamp to be finished by end of October