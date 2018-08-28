Kildare County Council wants more info on controversial plans for Newbridge Hall

Kildare County Council wants more details about the ownership of Newbridge's controversial O’Modhráin Hall in relation to plans to demolish it to make way for a new retail, office and residential building.

Vincent Byrne of a newly set up company called O’Modhrain Hall Limited, wants permission to replace the derelict building with a new four storey building containing four shop units, two office units and six apartments.

A local action group was set up last year to campaign for the retention of the building for community use.

The Charities Regulator has yet to make a decision on the sale of the building.

Wilkinson & Price Solicitors, the firm acting on behalf of the trustees who sold the building, was previously asked if the sale had been approved and if so, what arrangements would be made to give the proceeds to the local community.

The firm said the query had been passed on to the clients. It said that any decisions would have to be made in consultation with the charities regulatory body and the sale was subject to their approval.

The hall was sold at auction on July 26 2017 for €270,000.

The planning process is separate to the sale. In relation to the planning application, on August 15 the council asked the applicant to address concerns raised by a neighbouring property owner concerning where the boundary lies.

The council also asked for an architectural historian to examine the significance of the building. It also asked the applicant to address concerns raised in submissions about ‘the legal interest in the site and the site ownership’.

Other issues related to car parking, possible impact on neighbouring properties, sewage works, footpath works and bird nesting. The applicant has six months to respond to the council.