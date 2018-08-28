Naas mum's concerns over tap water in her home after baby falls ill

A mother from Naas has expressed concern about the quality of water in her home after her son became ill.

Lana Mullins, who lives in the Radhairc na Caisleáin area of Naas says her 9 month old baby Riley was diagnosed with campylobactar bacterial bowel infection, which a doctor told her was caused by using tap water in bottles.

Lana said a doctor in Crumlin Children’s Hospital advised her to use bottled water from shops.

However, Irish Water and the HSE has confirmed to the Leader that “the drinking water supply in the area meets all regulations and the source of the infection is not related to the water supply.”

A spokesperson for Irish Water said samples taken in houses in the area are all compliant.

Lana said she first noticed her son Riley had a temperature on Wednesday night, August 22.

“He first had diarrhoea, and then it started coming with blood in it, and then I just said I’d bring him over to my doctor”, Lana told the Leader.

“She checked him out and instructed me to go to Tallaght.

“When we went up to Tallaght, they had said they’d take a stool sample but they couldn’t see anything wrong with him to keep him in so we got to go home.

“But I just had a feeling that there was something wrong so then I brought him to the K Doc in Naas and they advised me to go to Crumlin because of the blood in his nappies, and they basically said you need to find out where the blood is coming from.

“When we got admitted into Crumlin then he was dehydrated, so we had to stay to go on the drip.

“And then on Friday, Tallaght (hospital) had rang my phone and just said his sample is after coming back and it was a matter of urgency so can you get him back to the Hospital.

“There was three options that they (Crumlin Hospital) put it down to. It was either living on a farm, swimming in contaminated canal water, or the water in your house is contaminated.

“He’s 9 months old, we’re not living on a farm and he’s not swimming in canals so it has to be the house water.”

However, according to the HSE, campylobacter bacteria is unlikely to be a water borne infection, and it is much more likely to be a food related illness.

In a statement released by Irish Water, they confirmed tap water in Naas is safe to drink.

“Irish Water wishes to reassure all customers in the Naas are that the drinking water supply meets all drinking water regulations and is safe to drink.

“Irish Water can confirm that regular routine water suppling carried out in the area and at the Ballymore Eustace Water Treatment Plant which supplies the area are compliant with all drinking water regulations. Irish Water liaise with the HSE on all water samples taken.

“The Public Health department within the HSE actively monitor cases of notifiable infectious disease including campylobacter.”

Lana says she has lived in the house in Radhairc na Caisleáin for 12 years and has never had a problem with the water.

“He’s still on baby food so he definitely didn’t get it from food. So that’s why the doctors put it down to water”, Lana added.

Irish Water say they will arrange to visit Lana’s home and take a sample of her water.

