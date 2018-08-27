Kildare ring road judicial review process grinds on

A judicial review process into a planning decision on Maynooth’s proposed ring roads continues to grind on.

The review, one of a number of projects being judicially reviewed in the north Kildare area, relates to the Moyglare Road to Dunboyne Road Ring Road Via Moygaddy.

It concerns the Part 8 passed on October 12 2016 in relation to the road, considered a critical piece of infrastructure in the Maynooth Outer Orbital Route.

Kildare North Labour party general election candidates said Meath County Council (MCC) had advised him that the Judicial Review in relation to its decision to approve the road was ongoing.

MCC have lodged their Statement of Opposition and are now awaiting a court date. This put the alternative case set out by the applicants who lodged the Judicial Review, Brian Clerkin and Kilcloon Environmental Action Association.

The developer who will deliver the Ring Road is Skycastle Limited. It is awaiting the outcome of discussions with Irish Water in relation to water and waste capacity issues, and consultants are currently investigating short term and long term solutions for improving the foul sewer network capacity across north Kildare.

Mr Stagg said Skycastle must await the outcome of the judicial review also.

He said Mycete Homes have already lodged their contribution to the cost of the Kildare section of the ring road with Kildare County Council which covers the cost of completing the road leading to Moyglare Hall estate to the county boundary.

Mr Stagg said that construction of the ring road is vital. He hoped that a successful conclusion to the court case and the investigation in relation to short term solutions to improving the foul network capacity across north Kildare would be forthcoming.