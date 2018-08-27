Disqualified driver who caused collision in Kildare was 10 times over limit
A driver who drove drunk while disqualified has been put off the road for six years for drink driving and casuing a collision.
According to An Garda Siochana, Naas Roads Policing Unit arrested the disqualified driver who was 10 times over the legal limit in Carbury.
The driver was brought straight to court.
The motorist was fined and is now disqualified for 6 years.
