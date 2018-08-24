New Celbridge traffic plan for Liffey bridge in Kildare

A cantilevered boardwalk has been recommended to Kildare County Council as part of a Liffey river crossing plan in Celbridge.

Kevin Byrne, chairman of the Leixlip-Celbridge committee, made elements of the plan known today, following an in camera briefing of councillors at the Council this morning.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) appointed consultants Clifton Scannell and Emerson Associates to undertake a feasibility study.

The study recommends potentially controversial traffic changes. These include stopping traffic going up the Hazelhatch road after crossing the bridge from the Main Street side.

The NTA said the proposals will improve traffic safety.

It also said the plan could cost in the region of €2.5 to €3 million.

The plan also proposes stopping traffic going up the street from Castletown Gates to the bridge from driving straight onto English Row towards the Clane road.

Instead it would turn left over the bridge and come back again over the bridge before going left past the Community Centre entrance on towards the Clane road.

Traffic signals are proposed, and there is a plan to remove the path on the bridge.

Cllr Byrne said he was concerned about this as traffic might be more inclined to hit the bridge.

He said the plan would go out to the public.

The consultants referred to a 2015 study on a second bridge for Celbridge.

The NTA told the Council is supported the plan but “would need to discuss the funding arrangements for its delivery.”

A proposal to start a Part 8 Process for Improvements to the existing vehicular Liffey Bridge in Celbridge will be put before the Celbridge-Leixlip Municipal District members at the forthcoming September meeting.

Cllr Byrne said it will seek the opinions of all members of the public but he responsibility to adopt or reject the NTA Report, with/without amendments, will be with the members of the Celbridge Leixlip Municipal District.

Cllr Michael Coleman and Deputy Frank O'Rourke said they will be hold an information meeting on Tuesday, September 11, in Celbridge with further details to follow.

Deputy O’Rourke said he will keep the pressure on to secure funding for a second bridge in Celbridge from the Department and Kildare County Council.