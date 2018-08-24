Rathangan's Mary Kennedy plans local fun run in aid of Crumlin Hospital in advance of New York marathon challenge

Rathangan’s Mary Kennedy is on target to achieve one of her lifelong ambitions — to run a marathon.

Not only is she preparing to conquer the 26 mile conquest, she plans to take on one of the world’s most well known races in New York.

Mary, who is a grandmother of three, has decided to use the challenge to raise funds for Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

“I always loved running and I only got back into it last year when I did the couch to 5k and since then I have continued to build it up,” said Mary, who recently completed the Rock n’Roll half marathon in Dublin as part of her training.

“This will be my first ever marathon. I always thought Dublin would have been my first choice but when I went to register, it was too late, it was closed so I decided to enter the New York marathon instead.

“Crumlin Hospital do fantastic work and its such a wonderful cause.”

In a bid to raise funds for her chosen charity, Mary has organised a fundraising family day in conjunction with the Rathangan Runners.

On September 9, there will be a 5km and a 10km run in Rathangan. Setting out from Rathangan Community Centre (RYARC), people can register online at www.justrun.com

Kildare U/20 football sensation Jimmy Hyland; former Kildare captain, Johnny Doyle; runner Pauline Curley and jockey Ronan Whelan will be there on the day to cheer on participants with the fun kicking off at 11am.

Mary also hopes to make a donation from the money raised to the installation of a chairlift at the RYARC centre.

The Rathangan woman is notching up the miles as she trains hard for the New York adventure on November 4.

She will be heading out to America with a group of other Irish runners taking on this prestigious race.

When asked how she feels about the challenge, Mary said; “I am looking forward to it. I have been training hard. What do they say ‘when you enlist, you may soldier’.”