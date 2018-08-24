Trailers theft suspects are detained in Naas

Gardai in Naas believe they have halted a spate of trailer thefts after they detained two men.

The pair, aged in their mid-twenties and from west Dublin, were arrested at Kilcullen road, near the garda station.

“They were arrested in connection with the theft of trailers used in the construction industry. There have been many incidents of these trailers simply being hooked up to a vehicle and driven away. It’s been happening around the county, including Dublin. Basically, those responsible were driving on to the sites and taking the trailers away,” a garda spokesman said.

The men were in a van at the time and were stopped at noon on Monday.