Speeding Naas motorcyclist was avoiding checkpoint
The motorcyclist who drove at speed through Naas town centre on Tuesday evening had avoided a garda checkpoint.
It’s understood that the motorcyclist turned back from a checkpoint set up on a road near Naas and was then pursued by the gardai, but was not apprehended.
