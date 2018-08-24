Speeding Naas motorcyclist was avoiding checkpoint

The motorcyclist who drove at speed through Naas town centre on Tuesday evening had avoided a garda checkpoint.

It’s understood that the motorcyclist turned back from a checkpoint set up on a road near Naas and was then pursued by the gardai, but was not apprehended.

