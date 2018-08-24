A wet day in store for County Kildare

It will be cool and blustery today with scattered showers. The showers will become fairly widespread during the afternoon with the risk of an isolated thunderstorm across the northern half of the country. The showers will tend to become more isolated towards evening with good sunshine developing in many areas. Top temperatures of only 13 to 16 degrees in fresh and gusty west to northwest winds.

Met Eireann say the scattered showers continuing across parts of Ulster and Connacht overnight but becoming largely dry elsewhere with good clear spells developing. It will also become quite chilly with minimum temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in moderate northwest breezes.