Motorway widening between Naas south and Johnstown to be completed by next Spring

The motorway widening between Johnstown and Naas south is to be completed by next spring.

Work has also started on the second phase of the project - between Naas south and where the M7 merges with the M9.

Work on both the Osberstown interchange and Sallins bypass is expected to conclude by the end of next year.

This means that the projects are running ahead of schedule.

Kildare County Council has also asked motorists to observe the 60 kph speed limit where work is taking place.

All three projects are proceeding at the same time at a total cost of €120m.

