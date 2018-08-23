Naas gardai investigate town centre assault

Gardai in Naas are investigating an assault in the town centre - which left the victim with facial injuries.

It happened in the vicinity of the Naas Court Hotel early on Sunday morning.

According to the gardai a 20 year old male from County Wicklow was involved in an incident with a number of males and sustained cuts to the face as well as a swollen eye.

It happened at shortly before 1 am on Sunday morning.

Three males aged 29, 26 and 23, understood be from the Jobstown/Tallaght area, were arrested and brought to Naas garda station.

SEE ALSO Naas gardai chase motorcyclist through town centre - twice

SEE ALSO Naas restaurant The Candied Walnut announces its closure; owners 'devastated'