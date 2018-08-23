Deaths in Co. Kildare - August 23, 2018

John Cully, Straffan, Kildare / Prosperous, Kildare

August 20. Suddenly at Naas General Hospital, John; Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Sally, sons, daughters, sister, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas on Thursday from 4.00pm to 8.00pm with Prayers at 8.00pm. Removal on Friday to St. Brigid’s Church, Straffan arriving for 11.00am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Straffan Cemetery.

Noel Burke, Pacelli Road, Naas, Kildare

August 22. Beloved husband of the late Josephine. Sadly missed by his loving sons Ger, James, Joe and Ray, daughters Helen, Ber, Majella and Catherine, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his fourteen grandchildren and great-granddaughter, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas, on Thursday from 4pm with removal at 6pm to arrive at The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas, at 6.30pm. Funeral on Friday, after 10am Mass, to St. Corban's Cemetery, Dublin Road, Naas.

Maude Hayes, Rose Court, Portarlington, Laois / Monasterevin

August 22. Maude passed away peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Kilminchy Nursing Home, Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by her very close friends in Portarlington, Monastrevin and Kilminchy. Reposing in Moore Abbey church on Thursday from 4pm to 7pm with rosary recital at 6.30pm. Burial on Friday in St. Evan's Cemetery, after 11am Mass in Moore Abbey.