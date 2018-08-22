Deaths in Co. Kildare - August 22, 2018

Robyn Sheridan, Leixlip.

August 19. Suddenly at her home. Robyn, beloved daughter of Lorraine and Stephen and cherished granddaughter of Pat, Breda, George and the late John. Sadly missed by her loving mother, father, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and her many friends. Reposing at Cunningham's Funeral Home, Lucan on Wednesday (22nd August) evening from 6.00 o’c to 8.00 o’c. Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Thursday (23rd August) morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00 o’c followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to Pieta House. The family would request that people attending the funeral would have a colourful dress code.

Joe Quinn, Curragh.

August 20. At Suncroft Nursing Home. Removal from McWey's Funeral Home on Thursday 23rd August at 10.30 to St. Brigid's Parish Church, Suncroft, to arrive for 11.00 Mass. Burial afterwards in the Holy Cross Cemetery, Suncroft.

Michael O'Gorman, Greystones, Wicklow / Athy

August 2018. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Marie, much loved father of Orla, Shane and Tara, dear father-in-law of Cian, Orla and Michael, adored grandfather of Fionn, Donnacha, Laoise, Max, George, Lucy, Ryan and Johnnie. He will be sadly missed by his loving family, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Michael will be reposing at his home on Thursday from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to the Holy Rosary Church Greystones on Friday for 11 o'clock Requiem Mass followed by Private Cremation. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired to Cancer Clinical Research Trust (www.ccrt.ie)

Padraig Mulrennan, Allen, Kilmeague

August 21. General merchant and publican of The Leap Inn, Allen. Peacefully at Naas hospital after a short illness. Father of the late Aoife and son of the late Elizabeth and James. Sadly missed by his loving wife Sheila, daughters Grainne, Fiona, Niamh and Maeve, son-in-law Seamus, grandchildren Rebecca, Jamie, Stephen, Amy, Ethan and Callum, great-grandsons Adam and Robert, sister Rosaleen, brothers Con and Barry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Allenwood from 4 PM on Thursday with Rosary at 8 o’clock. Removal on Friday morning at 10:15 to arrive at the Church of the Holy Trinity, Allen for Requiem Mass at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rasa Anantharajah, Abbeyfield, Ballitore, Kildare

August 21. Rasa passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family. Loving wife to Ben and loving mother to Ian and Kevin. Predeceased by her father Vygantas. Deeply missed by her mother Regina, brother and sisters, relatives and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later