It's wet now but it will brighten up later across County Kildare

It ‘s been dull and misty in the east and south today with outbreaks of occasionally heavy rain extending southeastwards. Drier and brighter conditions in the west and northwest will spread to most areas this afternoon, although some patchy rain may linger in the southeast for a time. Cooler than recent days with top temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees. Light to moderate southwest winds veering northwest as the rain clears.

Tonight it will be dry in most places at first tonight, but scattered showers will develop in the west and northwest overnight, merging to longer spells of rain at times. Lowest temperatures 8 to 11 degrees in light to moderate west to southwest winds.