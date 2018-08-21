House completions rise in Kildare new CSO figures show

Just over a thousand new dwellings were completed in county Kildare over the last year, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office.

Between Q3 2017 and Q2 2017, ending last June, 1,077 dwellings were completed in the county, up 40% from 770 the previous year.

Of the 1,077, 880 or 82% were scheme or groups of houses, 15% were single houses and 4% were apartments.

The CSO has broken down completions into eircode areas, giving some idea of location within the county. The figures are slightly different because the eircode areas do not exactly match the county boundaries, a CSO spokesperson explained.

But the difference is not too great and show 1,162 in the Kildare eircode areas, up from 817 the previous year.

Of the eircode total, 40% or 463 were built in the Naas area and 27% or 348 in the Celbridge area.

Another 108 (9% of total) were in the Newbridge area and 8% each (93 dwellings) in the Kildare and Monasterevin areas.

In the Curragh eircode area, 31 dwellings or 31 were completed.

In Athy, where dwellings are less expensive, 26 were completed or 2% of the total.

The CSO said that scheme dwellings accounted for 63% of all new dwellings completed in Q2 2018, with 26% single dwellings and 11% apartments

In this period, 78% of the new dwellings completed were in urban areas.

Dublin and the Mid-East made up 60.5% of all new dwelling completions in the second quarter of 2018.

Analysis by the Leader for the year up to Q2 2018, indicated that 45% of all completions in the country were in Dublin, 11% in Meath, 9% in Kildare and 4% in Wicklow.

Commenting on the release, Laura Flannelly, CSO statistician, said the majority of new dwelling completions in Q2 2018 were in the Dublin and Mid-East regions making up 60.5% of all new dwelling completions.