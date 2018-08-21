Contract awarded for Maynooth Educate Together school in north Kildare

The Department of Education has confirmed that the contract for the construction of the new Maynooth Educate Together School has been awarded.

Welcoming the news, Kildare North General Election candidate, Emmet Stagg, said he was told that that MEIC Limited were awarded the contract on Friday, August 17, following the issuing of a Letter of Acceptance by the Department of Education.

The new school will comprise a two storey 16 classroom school and will replace the existing temporary accommodation.

During the 2017-18 year, Maynooth Educate Together catered for 224 pupils in eight classrooms. All were taught in class sizes of between 25-29 pupils.

Mr Stagg said he looked forward to the construction of the new school soon and being completed within the expected 10 month construction timeframe.