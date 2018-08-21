Deaths in Co. Kildare - August 21, 2018

Brendan Nolan, 7 Rushbrooke Terrace, Cobh, Cork / Newbridge

August 19. Unexpectedly but peacefully. Beloved husband & best friend of Breda (nee Kennedy) & devoted dad to Maddy & Florin & dear brother of Shay, Kier & Eamon. Sadly missed by his loving wife & family. brothers, mother-in-law Kay, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday August 21st from 5pm to 7pm. (House private outside of these times please). Reception into St. Colman's Cathedral on Wednesday August 22nd at 9.30 am for 10am Requiem Mass followed by private cremation at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy.

Gertrude (Gertie) Murphy (née Somers), Donnybrook, Dublin / Naas

August 18. In the care of the staff of St. John’s House Nursing Home, Merrion Road. Beloved wife of the late Joseph (Joe). Deeply regretted by her loving brothers, family relations, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at St. John’s House Nursing Home, Merrion Road, on Wednesday afternoon (August 22nd) from 3pm, prior to her removal to the Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Merrion Road, arriving for 5pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning (August 23rd) at 10am, with funeral thereafter to St. Corban’s Cemetery, Naas. No flowers, please. Masses instead.

Ethna Fanning (née Harrigan), Old Greenfield, Maynooth / Leixlip

August 18. Peacefully at her residence, after a short illness, deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, daughter Sharon & her partner Robbie, son John, daughter-in-law Trina, grandchildren Daniel, Sophia & Isabel, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & close friends.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Tuesday from 5-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery.