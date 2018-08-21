It will be cloudy but with very little rain today in Co. Kildare

There will be good deal of cloud about with the odd patch of mist and drizzle at first this morning. A warm and humid day with a few short bright or sunny spells developing in Leinster and east Munster. Cloudier in the west and north with a little patchy light rain or drizzle at times, according to Met Eireann. This evening, persistent rain will develop in the northwest. Highest temperatures of 18 to 25 degrees with moderate or fresh southwest breezes, warmest in Leinster.

Tonight, rain will spread southeastwards over Ulster, Connacht, west Munster and the midlands. It will be heavy at times with the slight risk of a thundery burst. Eastern parts of Leinster and Munster will be mainly dry. Very mild with overnight temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees with moderate or fresh southwest breezes.