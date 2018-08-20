Two incidents at houses in Naas are linked say gardai

Naas gardai believe there is a connection between an attempted break-in at a house in the town and a burglary at another.

The incident began when a man rang the doorbell at an address in Kingsfurze at 10.45am on August 17. A female inside the houser noticed a man in the back garden and summoned her brother who shouted at him. The would-be intruder fled the scene with a second man and nothing was stolen.

“The doorbell was rung to establish if there was anyone inside,” garda spokesman said.

On the same day (between 10.15am-1.30pm) the houseowner returned to their home at Sunday’s Well to find the front door had been prised open. Drawers were opened in the kitchen and bedrooms and a quantity of jewellery was stolen. The value of the stolen items was not immediately known.