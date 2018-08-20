Three people have applied to address Kildare County Council for Presidential nomination

Three people have applied to address Kildare County Council on August 27 in connection with a Presidential election nomination. Kildare County Council said today that Kevin Sharkey, Gavin Duffy and James P Smyth had applied to address the Council.

It said other potential candidates wishing to avail of the opportunity to address the members at this meeting should contact the Mayor or email meetings@kildarecoco.ie directly.

The public meeting is on next Monday, August 27 at the Council HQ in Aras Chill Dara, Naas at 2.00 pm.

Recently, Carlow County Council was addressed by Senator Joan Freeman (Ind), businessman Gavin Duffy and artist, Kevin Sharkey.

A candidate must get the support of at least four local authorities or 20 TDs and Senators to enter the election race.

The Council cannot formally nominate anyone until the presidential election order is given.