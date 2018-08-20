Deaths in Co. Kildare - August 20, 2018

Donal Shannon, Moore Park, Newbridge / Tulsk, Roscommon

August 16. Ex Bank of Ireland peacefully in the wonderful care and kindness of all of the staff of Tallaght University Hospital. Donal, loving husband of Mary and beloved father of Andrea and Michelle; sadly missed by his loving wife and daughters, son-in-law Adrian, grandchildren Joseph, Emma, Ciara, sisters-in-law Aoibheann and Bridget, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge from 4pm on Sunday with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Gene O'Sullivan (née Chadwick), Celbridge

August 19. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital. Beloved wife of Murtagh (Murt) and dear mother of Karen, Ronan and Ciara. Sadly missed by her loving husband, son, daughters, mother, sisters, brothers, grandchildren, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Rd., Celbridge on Monday evening (August 20) between 6 o’c and 8 o’c. Removal on Tuesday morning (August 21st) to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o’c followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery. House private.

Sean Maher, 17 Woodview, Monasterevin

August 18. Late of Woodview, Monasterevin. Peacefully in Naas General Hospital. Predeceased by his loving wife Margaret. Sadly missed by his sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Reposing in the Chapel of Rest, Monasterevin from 4.00 on Sunday, 19th August, with rosary at 8.00. Removal on Monday at 10.45 to St. Peter and Paul's Parish Church, Monasterevin. Burial afterwards in St. Evan's Cemetery, Monasterevin. Donatations if desired to Holy Family Ward, St Vincent's Hospital Athy. Collection boxes in church.

Seán Nicholson, Stillorgan, Dublin / Athgarvan

August 17. Mac Niocaill, Sean (Feach Nicholson) Nicholson, Sean, Colonel (Retired). Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Blackrock Hospital. dearly beloved husband of of Kathleen, much loved father of Seamus and Brid. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, son-in-law Mark, granddaughter Emma, family and friends.

Reposing at Patrick O’Donovan & Son Funeral Home, Sallynoggin (Opp Sallynoggin Church) this Sunday from 1pm until 4pm. Removal on Monday morning to the Church of St. Laurence O’Toole, Kilmacud arriving at 9 50am. Funeral immediately after 10am Requiem Mass to Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donation to Irishinjuredjockeys.com in lieu of flowers. Cremation private please.

David Michael Loughman, The Moate, Ardscull, Athy

August 18. Peacefully at the age of 83 while in the care of the Matron and staff of St. Joseph’s Ward, St. Vincent’s Hospital, Athy, surrounded by his loving family. He will be greatly missed by his family, neighbours and extended community. Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home on Tuesday 21 August from 10am to 2pm, and thereafter at his home from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday 22 August to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church for requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy. House private on Wednesday morning please. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Friends of St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy. Donation box in church.