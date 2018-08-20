Cloud and drizzle today for Co. Kildare

Today will be mostly cloudy, with patches of drizzle, mist and fog, says Met Eireann.

Some sunshine will break through later in the day. Humid with top temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees, highest over east Munster and south Leinster. Winds light variable or southwesterly.

Misty and mostly cloudy tonight. Some patches of rain, drizzle and fog. Mild and humid, with light southerly breezes. Lowest temperatures 13 to 16 degrees.