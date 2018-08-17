Kildare County Council shortlisted for four awards

A cycling network at Maynooth and the Irish Military Seminar are two of the Kildare County Council projects shortlisted in a national award scheme by Chambers Ireland.

The Council has been shortlisted in four categories in the Chambers Ireland Excellence in Local Government Awards this year.

In the the “Disability Services Provision” category their project, Toys, Technology and Training, has been nominated and they will up against projects from Clare, Fingal and Monaghan.

In the “Best Library Service,” Athy Community Library has been shortlisted along with projects in Donegal, Dun Laoghaire Rathdown, Limerick City and Council, South Dublin and Wexford.

The Council’s Irish Military Seminar project has been shortlisted in the “Commemorations and Centenaries” section, along with projects in Clare, Galway, Wexford (the Redmond 100-Centenary of the Death of John Redmond) and Meath’s Francis Ledwidge Centenary.

In the “Enhancing the Urban Environment,” category the “Maynooth Harbour-A Cycling Network Intersection Project” has been nominated along with others from Clare, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, Fingal and Wexford.

Over, 21 local authorities have been shortlisted in 16 separate categories.

The awards are held annually in conjunction with the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government.

The winners will be announced at the 15th annual awards ceremony on November 22 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Northwood, Santry. One local authority will get the overall award and be named Local Authority of the Year 2018.

Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government, Eoghan Murphy, congratulated those shortlisted.

Ian Talbot, Chief Executive of Chambers Ireland said there was an “extraordinary range and ambition” of the projects which have been put forward and it exemplifies the vital work carried out by local authorities all over the country.