Presidential candidates to address Kildare County Council on August 27

Candidates hoping to become the next President of Ireland will have a chance to address elected members of Kildare County Council publicly on Monday week coming, August 27.

It is not known yet who will attend the meeting at the Council HQ in Aras Chill Dara, Naas at 2.00 pm but it is likely to include the same hopefuls who recently addressed Carlow Council: Senator Joan Freeman (Ind), businessman Gavin Duffy and artist, Kevin Sharkey.

A candidate must get the support of at least four local authorities or 20 TDs and Senators to enter the election race but the Council cannot propose someone until the presidential election order is made.

Carlow provided a fifteen minute space for candidates to make a presentation, followed by questions and answers.

In announcing the meeting, Kildare County Council did not say who would address it but that a schedule would follow.