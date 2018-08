Gardaí are investigating a burglary that took place in Athy last Wednesday, August 8.

Between 10am and 3:45pm, intruders entered a house in the Castlemitchell area.

A rear window was forced open and rooms were ransacked.

Gardaí say items of jewellery were taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí on (059) 863 4210.