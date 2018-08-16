Intel advises on chip flaw

Intel Corporation, parent company of Intel Ireland, has made public the fact there could be three more possible flaws in some of its microprocessors that can be exploited to gain access to certain data from computer memory.

It has also issued advice which will reduce the risk for users.

Intel’s commonly used Core and Xeon processors are among the products that were affected, the company said, in a blog.

Intel said: "We are not aware of reports that any of these methods have been used in real-world exploits, but this further underscores the need for everyone to adhere to security best practices," the company said in a blog post(https://newsroom.intel.com/editorials/protecting-our-customers-through-lifecycle-security-threats.)

The company said new updates along others released earlier in the year will reduce the risk for users, including personal computer clients and data centres.

In January, security researchers advised it that there were flaws which could let hackers steal sensitive information from nearly every modern computing device containing chips from Intel and others.

On Tuesday, Intel said it and its industry partners are sharing more details and mitigation information about the problem which was first reported to it by researchers at number of universities.

It said that once systems are updated, it expected “the risk to consumer and enterprise users running non-virtualized operating systems will be low. This includes most of the data center installed base and the vast majority of PC clients.”

But it also advised that some data centres should take additional steps to avoid problems.