Huge response for ‘A Day for Edel’ charity event in memory of Newbridge mum Edel Slicker

A charity event has been organised in memory of a much loved Newbridge mum of two, who passed away suddenly last November.

’A Day for Edel’ is being held in honour of Edel Slicker (nee Delaney) to raise funds for the Make a Wish Foundation whilst also cherishing a truly unique person who is hugely missed by her family and friends.

The high regard in which she was held is reflected in the huge interest expressed in the event with 155 people already registered to take part.

On September 15, there will be a 5k, 10k and a 1/2 marathon setting out from the Defence Forces Training Grounds on the Curragh with lots of activities for all the family as a way of celebrating Edel’s life, loves and passions.

The family fun day, which runs from 9.30am until 3pm, will also include a 3k Buggy Push. There will be an aerobic warm up and cool down and activities for the children.

2FM’s Keith Walsh will be MC for the day and the races will be professionally chipped and timed.

There will be goodie bags for the children and facepainting along with other fun activities.

A t-shirt has been specially designed for participants (not guaranteed if you register after August 18 due to demand) by Edel’s brother Frank with the help of her cousin Paul Delaney.

Frank, who is posted in the Lebanon will be home for the event, but his colleagues overseas will run their own 5k, 10k and half marathon on the same day at the UNIFIL camp.

Thirty sponsors have come on board for the Newbridge event including main sponsor, Fit for Life.

Entry to the 5k costs €15, the 10k costs €20 and €25 for the half marathon. People can register online at www.justrunevents.com

Even if you are not taking part, you can also make a donation on the site.

There will be free entry for the buggy push.

The memories will then continue that evening in Ceannt Mess with an 80’s music night, where there will be a draw for some super prizes.

Tickets for the draw will be available to purchase and all participant’s bib numbers will be included in the draw.

Entry is free to Ceannt Mess.

’A Day for Edel’ is being organised by all her family with additional support from Fiona McLoughlin Healy, Brian McGrogan, Shane Stafford and Paul Delaney.

Edel, who was in her thirties when she passed away suddenly after exercising, was a talented footballer and joined the county Seniors in 1998/99. She won four Leinster Junior titles and played in the Junior All Ireland Finals of 2001 and 2003.

Edel also won a County Intermediate medal with Eadestown in 2007, but they lost in the Leinster Final.

She loved children and excelled in her role as a teacher in Nurney.

Exercise and fitness was also another of her great interests. This event aims to recognise those interest and talents.

For full details on race times and the itinery for the day log onto ‘A Day for Edel’ on Facebook.