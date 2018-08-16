Intruders disturbed by Kildare homeowner during burglary

Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a house in Kilmeague on Wednesday, August 8 last.

Between 12:30 and 1:45pm, the homeowner had left her house to go for a walk.

When she returned, there was a red car parked outside the gate of the house, with a possible Cork reg.

When she went inside, the woman disturbed two males in her home.

A rear window of the house was smashed.

Jewellery was taken during the burglary.