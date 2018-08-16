New principal for Brannoxtown National School, which opens back up in September

A new acting principal has been appointed at Brannoxtown National School which reopens this September after almost an entire school term lying idle.

The Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board (KWETB) will be running the primary school and they have appointed Dr Sarah Fitzpatrick as acting principal. She currently teaches at Naas Community National School and is a former Deputy Chief Executive for the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA).

Dr Fitzpatrick stated she is excited by the opportunity to lead the school under its new patron. She also expressed a strong commitment to promoting children’s well being and to engaging students through authentic, enjoyable learning experiences both inside and outside of the classroom.

Parents and students will get the opportunity to meet with Dr Fitzpatrick at the Brannoxtown Community National School Family Open Day this Saturday, August 18 at 3pm.

The school closed last January after the remaining children left the school. Enrolment numbers had plummeted in previous years and efforts to save the school failed following a number of public meetings. The Archdiocese of Dublin stepped aside as patron and the SOS Brannoxtown group campaigned for a new patron to take over.

For further information or enrolment forms email brannoxtowncns@kwetb.ie or call 087 1124310.