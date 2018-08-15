Naas students' long wait for Leaving Cert results is over

Eilis Kenny of Naas is almost assured of a place to study commerce international and french at University College Dublin.

“I did much better than I thought I would, In fact I thought I might have failed maths (higher),” she told the Leader.

In the end her points tally reached 577 and, based on last year’s figures, the threshold for admission is likely to be 509.

Eilis will study in France as part of the degree schedule in third year sand she took honours papers in all her exams.

She was thrilled with her match result, a H2, given that “I just about passed my mock exam.”

Ailis also did better than expected in english.

Eoin Murphy of Kill is now looking forward to taking up an apprenticeship Winthrop engineering and contracting Ltd.

The Naas CBS student was among those who turned up at the school to collect his results.

“I did well enough in the end. I felt I worked hard enough and also applied to to do a course in golf course management at a college in Scotland; but I'm really happy to have secured the apprenticeship based on my results,” said Eoin.

He added: “I did well enough in business, getting a H6 but it thought the exam was very difficult at the time. I got a H5 in english and I was pleased with that; my teacher though I might fail.”

Gael-Cholaiste Chill Dara Naas student Cillian Lavelle from Newbridge said said: “I did really well and I was happy as were most of the class. There were tears, but they were tears of joy.”

He expects that the points required for Business Economics and Social Science will be around 525 in one of the Dublin universities.

When he did the maths exam in June he found the paper difficult but was surprised with the H3 result.

His biggest disappointment was the H4 which was returned for his english paper.

Matthew Farrell from Sallins, a talented club and county Gaelic footballer, also did better than expected.

“They were better than I felt they would be and they grades went up from the mock exams. I did well in construction studies and I'm happy about that and the help I got from Patrick Synnott just before the exam.I got a H3 and I didn’t think I would because I found the drawing difficult.”

The Piper’s Hill College, Naas, student hopes to study sports management and coaching at Carlow IT.

“I hope to get a sports scholarship,” said Matthew who was the Kildare minor football team goalkeeper in 2016.

SEE ALSO Two Naas students get best possible Leaving Cert results

SEE ALSO PHOTO GALLERY: Naas Leaving Cert students turn out to collect their results